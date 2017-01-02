8:15am Mon 2 January
Obama boosted White House technology; Trump sees risks

WASHINGTON (AP) " As Barack Obama began preparing to leave office, the first smartphone-toting U.S. president ordered his team to upgrade the White House's aging technology for his successor. New computers were purchased and faster internet was installed.

Not included in the modernization plans? A courier service.

But that delivery method of a bygone era may be in for a comeback, to hear President-elect Donald Trump talk. He says couriers are the only way to ensure the security of sensitive messages.

Trump's skepticism of some technology marks a sharp contrast from the president he'll replace on Jan. 20.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

