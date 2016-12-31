Disney took out insurance policy Carrie Fisher which could see them paid $69 million

New reports suggest that Disney may get $69 million from an insurance policy it took out in the likelihood that Carrie Fisher couldn't finish the Star Wars films.

The Insurance Insider reports that the policy, taken with Llyod's of London, would produce the biggest ever single personal accident insurance claim.

Fisher, 60, died on December 27 after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

She rose to fame playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

While Fisher had finished filming her scenes for the next Star Wars movie, the final instalment in the latest trilogy will have to be rewritten following her death.

Meanwhile, Fisher's bother, Todd Fisher, has revealed the moments leading up to the death of his mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of her daughter.

Fisher told US ABC's 20/20 that his mother was "technically gone" within 30 minutes of saying she wanted to be reunited with her daughter.

isher was at his mother's beside after she was taken ill.

"She then said that she really wanted to be with Carrie in those precise words," he told the show. "Within 15 minutes, she faded out and within 30 minutes she technically was gone."

The 58-year-old producer said his mother "didn't die of a broken heart", rather "she just left to be with Carrie."

"We're brokenhearted, those of us that are left behind," he said. "We also are happy that they're together. It's horrible, it's beautiful, it's magical they are together, it's beyond words, it's beyond understanding."

FISHER'S CAUSE OF DEATH UNCLEAR

Fisher's death certificate has been issued but without a cause of death as it's unclear what killed the Star Wars icon.

TMZ reported that the LA County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Friday but it has "deferred" reaching a conclusion on the cause of death.

Coroner officials told the celebrity publication that they need to carry out further tests to determine what ended the 60-year-old actress's life.

An official said the cause of death is "not obvious."

As the family are unable to bury Fisher without a death certificate the Coroner's Office issued one now while waiting for more tests - a routine practice.

Fisher died on December 27 after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London days before.

The LA Times reported Reynolds complained of breathing problems to paramedics who attended to her.

The newspaper said a woman in a "fair to serious condition" was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Centre. She never recovered after being taking to hospital.

- news.com.au