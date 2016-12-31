6:52am Sat 31 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sacramento Uber driver saves teen girl from sex trafficking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) " A Sacramento Uber driver is being credited for helping save a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://nbcnews.to/2in7yOC ) that driver Keith Avila picked up two women and a teen and hear them talk about delivering the girl to a "John" and getting money from him.

Once Avila dropped them off at a hotel, he called police and began streaming live on Facebook.

Elk Grove Police spokesman Officer Chris Trim says police detained 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westley. They were later arrested and charged.

Police found the teen with 20-year-old Disney Vang in a hotel room. Vang was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a minor, and has been released. The victim was a runaway. Authorities are trying to locate her parents or guardians.

Uber thanked Avila for his quick thinking.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 31 Dec 2016 06:54:57 Processing Time: 21ms