Plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw after hitting a bird

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " Officials say that an Enter Air plane was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff in Warsaw after hitting a bird.

The Warsaw Chopin Airport said on Twitter that the landing occurred without any problem and that the passengers were safe.

The plane was scheduled to make a stop in Larnaca, Cyprus, before flying on to Mombasa, Kenya.

Enter Air director Grzegorz Polaniecki told the broadcaster TVN that the plane hit a bird and that the pilots returned to Warsaw's international airport so the plane could be inspected as a precaution.

The airport spokesman, Przemyslaw Przybylski, said there were 187 passengers on board and six crew members.

The plane circled for about an hour and a half to burn fuel before landing.

