Thanks for the calories: NYC's Carnegie Deli says goodbye

NEW YORK (AP) " After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat, New York City's Carnegie Delicatessen slices its last ridiculously oversized sandwich Friday.

Days before it shuts its doors, the line stretched down the block outside the Manhattan deli as hungry patrons waited to chow down on its famous $20 pastrami sandwich.

The Carnegie has remained a popular tourist destination for years, helped in part by pop culture cameos and a prime location a block from Carnegie Hall.

The deli's owner says the closing is for personal reasons. She says she wants more time to enjoy her life.

The restaurant was closed for nearly 10 months last year after authorities found an illegal gas hookup. It also had to pay $2.6 million to settle an employee wage dispute.