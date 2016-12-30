Jetstar cans Melbourne-Wellington flights

Jetstar will stop flying from direct between Wellington and Melbourne due to a lack of demand, the airline announced today.

From March, Wellingtonians will from have to fly via Auckland, Christchurch or Queenstown.

The airline continues to offer flights three times a week between Wellington and the Gold Coast.

"We launched our direct Melbourne-Wellington service nearly two years ago, however, despite continued efforts by Jetstar and local partners to promote the flights, we haven't seen the passenger demand we'd hoped for," the company said in a statement.

"Jetstar has decided to suspend the route as it was not performing to expectations."

Passengers who have booked trips between the two cities after March 1 will be given the options of being refunded or to flying via Auckland or Christchurch.

The announcement won't be good news for the planned extension of Wellington Airport's runway, which has been opposed by the airport's two largest customers, Air New Zealand and Qantas.

- NZ Herald