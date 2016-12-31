Hawke's Bay farmer made ONZM

New Year Honours: Justine Kidd, Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Justine Kidd, managing director of Hawke's Bay-based farmers collective Kitahi, has been honoured for her services to the dairy industry and equestrian sport.

Kidd has been heavily involved in the agriculture sector for more than 20 years and has held a number of roles within the industry, including chief executive of BEL Group and farm production scientist at the Dairy Research Corporation. She is the former chair of Dairy Women's Network, an organisation focused on inspiring and supporting women in dairy farming, and has been a principal consultant for JMK Consulting since 1999.

She has been chef'dEquipe for the New Zealand Dressage Young Rider Programme and Equestrian Sports New Zealand high performance manager for the 2004 Olympic Games.

Kidd was appointed chief executive of Equestrian Sports New Zealand from 2004 to 2007. She has also held governance roles with Eventing New Zealand and Equestrian Sports New Zealand .

- NZ Herald