Christchurch businessman Roger Bridge made ONZM in New Year Honours

New Year Honours: Roger Bridge, Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Christchurch businessman Roger Bridge has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to business and philanthropy.

Bridge's background rests in property investment and management. He has been involved in the formation and development of new business ventures, is a member of the Institute of Directors and was once on the board of the Christchurch Arts Festival Trust.

Bridge was formerly on the National Party's board of directors and was chairman of the party's Canterbury-Westland region.

As a chair of the Rata Foundation, Bridge's philanthropic work has seen the establishment of a $25 million Special Fund created to assist with the social and economic impact of the Canterbury earthquakes.

- NZ Herald