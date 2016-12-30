3:52am Fri 30 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Materials and consumer-focused stocks were among the biggest winners in early trading Thursday. Newmont Mining jumped 3 percent and toy maker Hasbro climbed 1 percent.

Trading was light ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,871.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,253. The Nasdaq composite climbed 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,448.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.49 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 30 Dec 2016 03:52:25 Processing Time: 360ms