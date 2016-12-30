Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Materials and consumer-focused stocks were among the biggest winners in early trading Thursday. Newmont Mining jumped 3 percent and toy maker Hasbro climbed 1 percent.

Trading was light ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,871.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,253. The Nasdaq composite climbed 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,448.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.49 percent.