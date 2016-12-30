WASHINGTON (AP) " Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the job market is healthy.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the job market is healthy.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 30 Dec 2016 02:41:07 Processing Time: 19ms