New tenants are being sought for Stewart Dawson after the jeweller vacated its namesake corner shop following the November earthquakes, Fairfax reported.

Stewart Dawson left the building after the quake to move into a temporary space near Farmers, but a staff member told Fairfax that the jeweller would not be going back to its namesake corner.

Stewart Dawson Corner, owned by Argosy Property, has been on the market for over a year with the firm seeking a buyur with commerical apartments in mind.

"It's been a really good asset," Argosy chief executive Peter Mence told property new site propbd.co.nz at the time. "The only thing now is, we can build 24 levels on top. You wouldn't build office, so an apartment tower is more likely."

The Stewart Dawson Corner complex was erected for the jeweller in 1901 with the jeweller occupying the ground level retail space.

The buildings underwent earthquake strengthening in the 1990s but have a seismic rating in the lowest band, propbd.co.nz said.

The Stewart Dawson buildings were yellow stickered as an earthquake concern in 2013 but later strengthened and refurbished, the Wellington City Council told Fairfax.

