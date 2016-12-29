New mobile, self-service kiosks introduced to Auckland Airport

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Auckland Airport has introduced its first mobile self-service check-in kiosks to prepare for an anticipated record number of international visitors this summer.

The kiosks, which can be used by any participating airline, enable passengers to check in themselves, print boarding passes and bag tags so they can then just drop their bags off at the counter.

Auckland Airport general manager Judy Nicholl said the kiosks would enable more dynamic use of the check-in area and improve waiting times.

"The kiosks are both mobile and fully-customisable, meaning we can put them out anywhere, and at any time, to meet customer demand," she said.

"Upstairs in the international terminal we are currently expanding and upgrading our departure lounge and security processing to accommodate increasing passenger numbers. However, this mobile technology will help us to continue to manage the check-in process for passengers within our existing footprint."

The airport has invested in 45 of the kiosks, which have a 12-hour rechargeable battery life so can operate through extended peak periods.

Cathay Pacific and American Airlines have already started to use the new kiosks, with more airlines set to follow suit over summer.

As well as the new kiosks, the airport has set up an additional 13 service counters as part of its infrastructure upgrade programme.

An Auckland Airport statement said it was currently spending more than a million dollars a day on infrastructure improvements.

- NZ Herald