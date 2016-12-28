11:17am Thu 29 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

President Barack Obama names new national monuments on sacred tribal lands in Utah and archaeological sites in Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) " President Barack Obama names new national monuments on sacred tribal lands in Utah and archaeological sites in Nevada.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 29 Dec 2016 11:23:48 Processing Time: 30ms