Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 19-25

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 19-25. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 21.41 million.

2. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, NBC, 17.95 million.

3. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Game," NBC, 16.62 million.

4. "Thursday Night Post-Game," NFL Network, 15.9 million.

5. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 13.26 million.

6. NFL Football: Carolina vs. Washington, ESPN, 11.21 million.

7. "Thursday Night NFL Pregame," NBC, 10.07 million.

8. "NCIS," CBS, 9.76 million.

9. "America's Got Talent" (Monday), NBC, 9.54 million.

10. "Oprah Winfrey Special: Michelle Obama Interview," CBS, 9.47 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.87 million.

12. "Football Night in America, Part 2," NBC, 7.64 million.

13. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.53 million.

14. "Thursday Night Pre-Game," NBC, 7.49 million.

15. "Bull," CBS, 6.97 million.

16. "Tony Bennett: Celebrate 90," NBC, 6.69 million.

17. "The Wall," NBC, 6.53 million.

18. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 6.34 million.

19. "Man With a Plan," CBS, 6.17 million.

20. "Code Black," CBS, 5.98 million.

