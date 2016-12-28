4:27pm Wed 28 December
Vietnam says economy expected to have grown 6.2 pct in 2016

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) " Vietnam's gross domestic product was expected to have grown 6.2 percent this year, driven mostly by industrial expansion and growth in construction and services.

The General Statistics Office said Wednesday on its website that even though the growth rate is lower than the increase of 6.68 percent in 2015 and the target of 6.7 percent, it was still considered a success given unfavorable global economic conditions, and natural and environmental disasters.

The government normally issues the GDP growth rate before the end of the year based on estimates.

The World Bank in a report earlier this month said Vietnam's economy remains resilient, thanks to robust domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing. It said Vietnam's medium-term outlook remains favorable, with GDP expected to expand by 6 percent this year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

