This modified iPhone 7 will offer extra security, but will cost you $6837 for the privilege

By Matthew Dunn

Would you pay $6837 for a brand new iPhone?

Security company KryptAll certainly thinks someone will, because that's how much it is charging for the "K iPhone".

The company, known for its encrypted communications gear, has designed the product with military personnel, politicians and businessmen in mind.

What makes this modified iPhone so special is that it has been made into a mobile broadband satellite communicator, capable of receiving signal anywhere on the planet.

More than that, the iPhone has been fitted with a custom firmware and the KryptAll's own VOIP app, which allows the user to make end-to-end encrypted phone calls to anyone around the globe.

While it can call anyone in the world, the phone has been designed to only accept incoming calls from other devices encrypted by KryptAll.

Additionally, the company said this will ensure there are no records of the phone call.

"KryptAll provides VOIP audio calls that are secured by encryption. KryptAll is a zero knowledge system as calls are not stored on the server network and calling records are not generated," KryptAll said.

"We do not have a history or copies of calls exchanged by anybody on the system. We do not have the decryption keys thus we cannot intercept any of the calls sent through KryptAll. KryptAll does not assign or control IP the address."

In addition to these special functions, the K iPhone will operate just like any other Apple smartphone, with the ability to download apps or use other common functions.

Since emerging onto the market a couple of years ago, KryptAll said it has attracted clientele including Rolls-Royce and Maybach.

- news.com.au