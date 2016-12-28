Biogen and Fitbit trade higher while Endologix tumbles

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Biogen Inc. (BIIB), up $3.59 to $291.12
Regulators approved the company's drug Spinraza, a treatment for a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.
Endologix Inc. (ELGX), down $1.92 to $5.27
The Food and Drug Administration ordered Endologix to stop shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms because of manufacturing problems.
Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN), down $9.50 to $52.36
Several early clinical studies of the company's experimental treatment for acute myeloid leukemia were stopped because of possible liver side effects.
Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up 43 cents to $33.33
Technology stocks led the market higher on Tuesday.
Fitbit Inc. (FIT), up 54 cents to $7.83
The fitness tracker company's app became the second-most downloaded in the iTunes store.
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), up 58 cents to $31.91
Home builders traded higher after reports showed home prices rose again in October.
Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $2.76 to $128.35
Consumer-focused companies did better than the rest of the market as traders came back from the holiday weekend.
WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), down 16 cents to $58.57
Bond yields rose and companies whose dividends make them similar to bonds, like utilities and phone companies, traded lower.
