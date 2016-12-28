Senior ANZ staff member John Body dies after battle with cancer

Senior ANZ staff member John Body has died after a battle with cancer.

In a memo sent to staff yesterday, ANZ chief executive David Hisco said Body passed away at Mercy Hospice on Christmas Eve surrounded by his family.

"JB", who was ANZ's managing director of retail, business banking and wealth, had a melanoma removed a few years ago but cancer returned earlier this year, Hisco said.

Body worked at ANZ for over 30 years.

"John had a sharp mind, a dry sense of humour, a strong social conscience, gave wise counsel, was loyal to ANZ and his colleagues, and - most importantly - loved his family dearly," Hisco said.

"So, as we digest this news and remember our mate today it's ok to grieve. But, knowing John, he wouldn't want us to be morose but instead ensure that Debs and their children are well supported and that we reflect on what's important during the festive season - which is, after all, about life - and show love to those close to us."

Hisco said funeral details were being finalised.

- NZ Herald