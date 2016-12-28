The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 25, 2016 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo (Unabridged) by Amy Schumer (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. Born to Run (Unabridged) by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. The Chemist (Unabridged) by Stephenie Meyer (Hachette Audio)
4. Cross the Line: Alex Cross, Book 24 (Unabridged) by James Patterson (Hachette Audio)
5. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds (Unabridged) by Michael Lewis (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood (Unabridged) by Trevor Noah (Audible Studios)
7. No Man's Land: John Puller Series (Unabridged) by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio)
8. Scrappy Little Nobody (Unabridged) by Anna Kendrick (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Unabridged) by Alexander Freed (Random House Audio)
10. Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance: A Jack Ryan Novel, Book 17 (Unabridged) by Mark Greaney (Random House Audio)
