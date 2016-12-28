9:00am Wed 28 December
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 25, 2016 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo (Unabridged) by Amy Schumer (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Born to Run (Unabridged) by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Chemist (Unabridged) by Stephenie Meyer (Hachette Audio)

4. Cross the Line: Alex Cross, Book 24 (Unabridged) by James Patterson (Hachette Audio)

5. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds (Unabridged) by Michael Lewis (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood (Unabridged) by Trevor Noah (Audible Studios)

7. No Man's Land: John Puller Series (Unabridged) by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio)

8. Scrappy Little Nobody (Unabridged) by Anna Kendrick (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Unabridged) by Alexander Freed (Random House Audio)

10. Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance: A Jack Ryan Novel, Book 17 (Unabridged) by Mark Greaney (Random House Audio)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

