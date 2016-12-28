1200 brand-new homes to replace Bay sports fields

John is a senior reporter at the Bay of Plenty Times

Twelve hundred homes could be packed into land originally set aside for sports fields and business developments in Papamoa.

The 39 per cent increase in housing under revised plans for Tauranga's newest beach suburb of Wairakei has sparked concerns that the area could end up losing its beach ambience.

Tauranga City Council's proposed plan change for Wairakei means 80ha of land that was set aside for sports fields and businesses will be added to the 204ha planned for housing.

Based on the 15 houses per hectare being achieved in Wairakei, the rezoned business land and sports fields would deliver nearly 1200 additional dwellings.

Most of the additional land to be put into housing came from a 66.8ha reduction in business-zoned land.

The council's justification for rezoning the 13.2ha of sports fields into housing was a study that concluded it was no longer required because of the proximity of Gordon Spratt Reserve, and that the next stage of development, Te Tumu, would have 20ha of sports fields.

Papamoa resident and real estate agent Jeremy Cunningham said it was important the attractive atmosphere of Papamoa was not lost in a bid to pack in more people.

His main concern was the loss of sports fields.

"Are there enough areas for people to play and enjoy themselves?" he asked.

Continued below.

Related Content National Party has May court date next year over Eminem accusations of copyright infringement Cartoon: More MPs resign The $400,000 smalltown job that no one wants

Mr Cunningham said he was cautious about moving the sports fields originally planned for Wairakei as the same thing could happen in Te Tumu.

"We don't want another suburb that's packed solid."

Mr Cunningham argued it was the relaxed, friendly atmosphere that attracted people to Papamoa. "We want to make sure we don't lose it."

He was philosophical that change would come, but the council ran the risk of short-term gain for long-term pain by having more houses and less open space.

The other proposed change would see 8.1ha removed from the higher density neighbourhood centre zone and put into Wairakei's medium-rise residential area, boosting medium-rise land to 14.5ha. Building heights would be allowed to reach 17.5 metres.

Another resident, Dianne Morris, belonged to a group that was "stressed and worried" about Plan Change 25, that would allow minimum six-storey blocks to be built in at least three areas of Papamoa, within one kilometre of each other.

She said the group wanted to modify the plan and bring it back to a human scale for "laid-back, beachy Papamoa".

Multi-storey, multi-block buildings were not compatible with the surrounding areas, or with the relaxed Kiwi lifestyle that they thought the Bay was all about.

"Social and environmental problems will proliferate from blocks of flats which always have inadequate green space around them," she said.

Council policy planner Janine Speedy said the new planning framework reflected the changes through the Special Housing Areas legislation and council decisions on its land use strategy for Papamoa East.

Ms Speedy said a resource consent would be required for developments in a medium-rise area.

Factors that must be considered included the minimum dwelling size, access to the site, parking, landscaping and providing open space.

"All of these factors will influence the number of dwellings provided within the development, and ultimately what the development looked like, including the number of storeys," she said.

Councillor Steve Morris said the council was tidying up the planning map to reflect decisions made under the Special Housing Areas.

He said the height limit had been there since a 2004 plan change which had been fully consulted with the community.

Timetable for proposed zoning changes in Wairakei:

• Submissions closed December 9.

• Summary of submissions in New Year and second round public response to these submissions.

• Hearing by independent planning commissioner.