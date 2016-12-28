Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher in quiet trading on Wall Street as traders return from the Christmas holiday weekend.

Drugmaker Biogen rose 2 percent early Tuesday after regulators approved the company's drug to treat a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy.

Materials makers were also rising in early trading. Copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan climbed 2 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,269. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,479.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,964.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.57 percent.