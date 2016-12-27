Christmas gifts trump Boxing Day bargains

Kiwis were more focused on buying gifts for Christmas than getting Boxing Day bargains, new figures from Paymark - which accounts for over 75 per cent of New Zealand's payments - show.

New Zealanders spent $152.7 million through Paymark Eftpos this year, a modest increase of 1.9 per cent on the previous year.

Wellington showed the highest growth of a major city with a 4.8 per cent increase on last year, while Auckland/Northland posted 0.9 per cent growth.

Auckland/Northland's had the highest spend with $63.8m in transactions, followed by Canterbury at $15.8m and Wellington at $13.3m.

Taranaki was the fastest growing region with a 7.3 per cent annual change, with Nelson, Otago and Bay of Plenty posting strong results with 6.0 per cent, 5.7 per cent, and 5.0 per cent increases respectively.

The West Coast was the biggest loser with only $1.0m spent, a decrease of 9.2 per cent followed by Marlborough which saw a 5.8 per cent decrease and a spend of $1.9m.

Boxing Day appeared to be a quiet one compared to the days leading up to Christmas.

$247.1m was spent on Christmas Eve as last minute shoppers scrambled for presents, while the day saw a record spend across New Zealand of $306.2m.

