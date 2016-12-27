6:46am Tue 27 December
Argentine president shakes up economic team

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Argentine President Mauricio Macri is shaking up his economic team a year into an administration that has struggled to spur growth and lower inflation.

Cabinet Chief Marco Pena says Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay is being replaced by two new ministers: Nicolas Dujovne will oversee the Treasury while Luis Caputo will be finance minister.

Prat-Gay has been criticized for Argentina's slow growth under the business-friendly new government, and its inability to cut an inflation rate running at about 40 percent a year.

