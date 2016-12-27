Ice rinks across the country fight enemy No. 1: Energy bills

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) " A small Vermont community skating rink is working on a long-term plan to eliminate its biggest single expense, its energy bill.

Organizers want to make Woodstock's Union Arena the nation's first skating rink to go "net zero" on energy, meaning no costs spent on electricity or heating fuel.

The plan includes making it as efficient as possible, finding ways to reuse some of the heat generated by the power-sucking compressors used to make ice and using solar power.

Union Arena Board President Harold Mayhew said it's already paying dividends with electric consumption down 12.5 percent over a year ago.

Most rinks across the country, from the smallest community facilities to those run by the National Hockey League teams are also working to save energy and money.