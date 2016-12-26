3:17am Tue 27 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russian news agencies: Intelligence agency sees no signs of a possible terror attack in Sunday's plane crash

MOSCOW (AP) " Russian news agencies: Intelligence agency sees no signs of a possible terror attack in Sunday's plane crash.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 Dec 2016 03:31:23 Processing Time: 88ms