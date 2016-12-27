Gondolas soar above gridlock

By Mary Esch

Instead of fighting traffic or waiting for a taxi, rail travellers arriving in New York may one day soar over the Hudson River in glassy pods hanging from cables.

That futuristic image could become a reality if an engineering firm's urban gondola plan comes to fruition. It's one of several aerial cable projects being pitched in cities from Austin, Texas, to Washington, DC, to solve public transport problems by going above the existing maze of congested highways, bridges and rails.

"We haven't seen any major adoption in North America, but there has been so much change and such growth in the technology in the last decade that it's only a matter of time," said Toronto urban planner Steven Dale, who created The Gondola Project to provide technical assistance for such ideas.

Cable-propelled urban gondolas are similar to those used for decades to transport skiers up mountains. While only a couple are used for public commuter transit in the US - Portland, Oregon's Aerial Tram and New York City's Roosevelt Island Tramway - the technology is quickly gaining traction in European nations such as Italy, Germany, Portugal and France.

Medellin in Colombia launched the first aerial gondola mass transit system in South America in 2004, and Mexico City inaugurated its new Mexicable system in October.

In the US, gondola projects have been proposed, with varying degrees of interest, over the Potomac River between Georgetown and Rosslyn, Virginia; across the centre of Austin, Texas; from downtown Miami to the Marlins ballpark; across New York City's East River; and along a 13km route from Branson Landing to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

In Albany, the gondola is aimed at a specific problem: the city's busy Amtrak station is actually across the Hudson River in the city of Rensselaer, a 2km cab ride from the downtown government and entertainment district where most people are headed. Travellers have long complained there are never enough taxis and people must wait or share.

"I took Greyhound from New York City and thought I'd walk from the Albany bus station to the train, since it's only a mile," said Rosemary Scheibel of Auburn as she waited for a train. When she found there was no way to walk along the elevated highway and bridge over the river, "I had to pay $13 for a taxi".

Continued below.

Related Content VR steps up in 2017 technology trends Free app adds to fisheries conservation data Tenon in exclusive talks to sell remaining NZ operations

The gondola plan would offer up to 1200 riders an hour the chance to soar 30 metres above the Hudson in enclosed, air-conditioned eight-person cabins with an expansive view of the river and Albany's skyline. The trip would take about five minutes and, like a skilift, the cars would move continuously, slowing enough so even wheelchairs could easily get on and off.

"It's an elegant solution," said Albany Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan. "There are those who say, 'Why do we need it?' But there has been more interest than scepticism."

McLaren Engineering Group of West Nyack, New York, which pitched the idea, estimated construction at between US$17 million and US$20m, with annual operating costs of about $2.4m. If approved by a series of state and federal agencies, McLaren says costs could be covered by a mix of private and public funds, ticket revenue and advertising.

Gondola proposals have been slow to gain traction in the US, with objections including "pie-in-the-sky" scepticism, political opposition and residents' concern about privacy with commuters peering down on their homes. Dale said a lack of accessible research was another roadblock before he launched his information centre. "And no city wants to be first," he added. "They want to be able to point to someone."

- AP