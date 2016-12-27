Ovation of the Seas, a cruiseship bigger than Sky Tower, set to stop in Auckland tomorrow

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The largest cruise ship to traverse New Zealand's waters, with nearly 6500 passengers and crew members, will make its debut in Auckland this morning.

The 168,666-tonne, 348-metres-long Ovation of the Seas set off from Sydney on December 18 and will arrive in Waitemata Harbour at 7am. It is owned by cruise line operator Royal Caribbean.

About 20 metres taller than the 328m Sky Tower, if stood up, Ovation will have to anchor in the harbour off Queens Wharf with passengers ferried about 800m on tenders to the Viaduct area.



Those wanting to get a closer glimpse of the luxury megaship can jump aboard two sailings, run by The New Zealand Maritime Museum, which will take passengers out onto the harbour and sail around Ovation. The first 45-minute sailing will take depart tomorrow at 2.45pm and another is scheduled for the same time on January 14.

Passengers will be tendered to shore at Wynyard Wharf.

Ports of Auckland spokesman Matt Ball said Aucklanders would get the best views of the megaship from Queens, Princes and Wynyard wharves, Devonport and Stanley Point.

"Just don't stop on the harbour bridge."

Auckland businesses can look forward to an economic boost, during a typically quiet spell, with the cruise expected to contribute more than $1.5 million to the city's economy this season.

The Ovation will also visit ports in Wellington, Picton, Tauranga and the Bay of Islands.

The onboard amenties include a surfing simulator, rockclimbing wall, rollerskating rink, circus school and 18 restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Royal Carribean Australasian managing director Adam Armstrong said the arrival of the Ovation in New Zealand was a first for the cruise industry.

"This occasion marks the first time that a cruise line has ever based a brand new ship in this market. SuperCruising on Ovation of the Seas marks the dawn of a bold new era of cruising down under - and we're so proud to share this momentous occasion with the people of New Zealand."

- NZ Herald