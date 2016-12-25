Massive cruise ship docks in Tauranga: 'It's just gigantic'

Allison is a digital reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

It's here.

The largest cruise ship to ever visit Tauranga sailed in today at 6.20am, welcomed by thousands of people gathered on Pilot Bay and Mauao.

As the luxury megaship rounded the corner of Mauao, twice bellowing its horn in greeting, sightseers audibly gasped at the sheer size of it.

People waved and cheered as it passed.

Ovation of the Seas is longer than three rugby fields, weighs 168,660 gross register tonnes and carries 4762 passengers.

"It's just gigantic," said cruise ship fan and local Rodney McKenzie. "It's like a floating city,"

Even when still out at sea it looked massive, he said, and up close it was an amazing sight.

Mr McKenzie regularly climbed part-way up Mauao to his special spot, which was a great vantage point to see cruise ships pass by.

"Cruise ships are rather graceful and majestic, I think. That's why I like to come out to greet them."

The Royal Caribbean ship included surfing and skydiving simulators, bumper cars, robotic bartenders and a rock climbing wall.

Once docked the Bay of Plenty Times spoke with passengers getting off to enjoy Mt Maunganui and Tauranga.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Megaship arrives to Tauranga Video Watch: Ovation of the Seas sails into Tauranga NZ in safe hands with Prime Minister Bill English in charge, says John Key

It was the tenth cruise in the past 12 months for Australians Sandra Campbell and Leo Hillyer.

"We've been to Mount Maunganui before and done the Rotorua thing, so today we are just going to wander around the town and see what we can see," Mr Hillyer said.

"It's a cute place. Reminds me of the Gold Coast but without all the high rises."

Mr Hillyer said it was a high tech ship and the largest the couple had ever been on.

"There's these big robotic arms and a hi-tech show to blow your socks off.

"We come for the dancing, we just love to dance."

The retired couple never got tired of taking cruise after cruise - going to Asia, the Pacific Islands and New Zealand.

"I retired earlier in the year," Ms Campbell said. "At 11am I was done at work and by 1.30pm I was on a cruise ship."

Cruise ships cut out a lot of hassle with airports and customs, she said.

"We can just jump on in Sydney and off we go."

Keep your eye on the Bay of Plenty Times Facebook page for live videos on board the ship - including demonstrations of the surfing and skydiving simulators.