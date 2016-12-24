The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending December 22, 2016:

Top Songs

1.Starboy (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

2.24K Magic, Bruno Mars

3.Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane), Rae Sremmurd

4.Both (feat. Drake), Gucci Mane

5.Hallelujah, Pentatonix

6.I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

7.Bad Things, Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello

8.Fake Love, Drake

9.Caroline, Amin

10.Starving (feat. Zedd), Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

Top Albums

1.A Pentatonix Christmas, Pentatonix

2.4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole

3.That's Christmas To Me, Pentatonix

4.24K Magic, Bruno Mars

5.The Return of East Atlanta Santa, Gucci Mane

6.Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin', Kid Cudi

7.Starboy, The Weeknd

8.Moana, Various Artists

9.Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Michael Giacchino

10.Filthy America.It's Beautiful, The Lox

__________

(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings