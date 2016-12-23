11:00pm Fri 23 December
Protesting Uber drivers disrupt access to Paris airport

PARIS (AP) " Protesting Uber drivers are disrupting access to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to ask the company for higher ride fares.

The drivers began blocking the main road into Charles de Gaulle on Friday morning. They were expected to later head to Uber's French headquarters in northern Paris.

The AMT association of chauffeurs also called on drivers to "disconnect" from Uber's website Friday.

Recent days have seen similar protests by the drivers, who complain about low ride fares and Uber's decision to raise the commission it charges drivers from 20 percent to 25 percent.

