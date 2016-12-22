Run-down Mt Wellington house sells for $210k more than CV

A run-down house in Mt Wellington overlooking the sea has sold at auction for $210,000 more than its capital value - but at almost $100,000 less than the Auckland suburb's median home value.

The two-bedroom 1950s character bungalow at 394 Panama Rd, sold mid-December to an undisclosed buyer for $685,000. Its CV is $475,000.

Although the price was $95,000 less than the median home value of the suburb - $780,000 - it remained above the price cap of $600,000 for first-home buyers hoping to get a helping hand with a KiwiSaver grant.

But Bayleys Real Estate national residential manager Daniel Coulson said it indicated the dream of buying property near the sea was not impossible.

"This shows there are still opportunities to secure a home where you can run off the back lawn into the tide for a dip or to launch the dinghy for fish."

Images of the bungalow showed a weathered patchy multi-coloured exterior, scruffy yard and a cracked concrete driveway.

A mixed view of the home's interior appeared as if renovations had begun but not finished. An image of the living room showed cleanly painted walls and nicely polished floors and empty light-switch sockets.

Despite the property's less-than-polished facade Coulson said it was "perfectly inhabitable in its current state".

But he said it also gave the new buyer the perfect opportunity for "expansion, modernisation or a renovation project".

Mt Wellington is 10km the southeast of central Auckland and is bordered by Tamaki, Panmure, Penrose, Ellerslie and Sylvia Park.





Amenities in the area include Sylvia Park, the Panmure Basin and easy access to public transport.

QV data indicated 78 homes in Mt Wellington over the past three months were on average sold for 54 per cent more than their capital values.

