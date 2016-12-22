2:04pm Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Red Hat and Bed Bath & Beyond skid; Hershey edges higher

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.61 to $23.19

The chipmaker's first-quarter profit surpassed analyst estimates and its forecast for the current quarter was far better than expected.

Hershey Co., up $1.27 to $104.44

The chocolate maker named Chief Operating Officer Michele Buck its next president and CEO.

Red Hat Inc., down $11.08 to $68.71

The open-source software company reported disappointing revenue and sales projections, and said its chief financial officer will leave in January.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.18 to $41.38

The home goods retailer reported weaker quarterly results than analysts expected.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.29 to $39.29

The food company reported a larger profit than expected, and analysts said its profit margins are getting stronger.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $2.45 to $86.80

The U.S. government put the Chinese e-commerce company back on a list of marketplaces that sell pirated goods.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up 56 cents to $11.08

The weight loss company released an ad that showed investor Oprah Winfrey saying she's lost 40 pounds on its plans.

Target Corp., down $3.39 to $73.74

Retailers and other consumer-focused companies took some of the largest losses in Thursday trading.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 23 Dec 2016 14:15:33 Processing Time: 67ms