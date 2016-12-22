Global shares meander in thin pre-holiday trading

TOKYO (AP) " Global shares meandered Thursday after a lackluster day on Wall Street. Benchmarks in Europe were little changed while most Asian markets slipped after President-elect Donald Trump named an economist who is critical of China to head a newly created White House council on trade.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 was nearly flat at 7,041.42 and the CAC of France was up 0.1 percent at 4,838.83. Germany's DAX was also flat at 11,467.27. Wall Street looked set for a slow start, with Dow futures nearly unchanged and S&P futures down 0.1 percent.

TRADE POLICY: President-elect Donald Trump's decision to name Peter Navarro, author of "Death by China," to head a national trade council in his new administration raised concerns in Asia, Mizuho Bank analysts said in a commentary. "The NTC's mission is to oversee industrial policy, and Trump has stated that its focus will be on boosting manufacturing, and leading a 'Buy America, Hire America' program. We expect this could set in motion more inward-looking U.S. trade policies, with significant risks for trade-dependent economies in the Asia-Pacific region," it said.

NEW ZEALAND: Shares in New Zealand rose 1.1 percent after the government reported New Zealand's economy grew at a brisk annual rate of 3.5 percent in the September quarter as people spent more on traveling, eating out and recreation.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 19,427.67 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 percent to 21,636.20. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.1 percent to 2,035.73. But Australia's S&P ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 5,643.90 and the Shanghai Composite index ticked up 0.1 percent to 3,139.56. Shares in Taiwan and Southeast Asia fell.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 2 cents to $52.47 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 81 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $52.49 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 8 cents to $54.54 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 117.65 yen from 117.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.0452 from $1.0427.