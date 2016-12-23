Graham McGregor: My free gift of 'Priceless Business Wisdom'

This is my last marketing column for 2016 and in this week's message I have a free gift for all my Herald readers like you.

Here's why I'm giving you this gift...

Whenever I talk with other business people I notice that many of us have found that our biggest successes are the direct result of having received some helpful advice at the right time.

In many instances just one piece of good advice has saved us months of hard work or helped us to unlock great business opportunities that we had never noticed before.

So where do you get great business advice from?

One way is to find people who have already enjoyed great success in business and ask them interesting questions like these...

• If you were starting again in this type of business what are two things you would do differently and why?

• What were the two most valuable pieces of business advice you ever received and how have you used this advice in your business career?

• What are the two most useful business books you have read and what was a key lesson you got from reading each book?

• What were your two most valuable learning lessons in business?

What are two important pieces of advice that you would like to share with a business person working in your field?

• If you had 30 seconds to share one key idea with a business person wanting to get started in your field what would you like to tell them?

Which brings me to my free gift.

It's a 60 page Ebook called 'Priceless Business Wisdom'

To create this guide, I invited 21 business leaders from around the world to answer all these questions.

The leaders I selected came from a wide range of industries and all had enjoyed great success in their chosen fields.

The one thing they all had in common is that each person shared business insights and observations that are literally 'worth their weight in gold'.

You can download a complimentary copy of 'Priceless Business Wisdom' at this link. (It's my thank you gift for being one of the readers of my Herald Marketing Columns.)

There is no registration required and 'Priceless Business Wisdom' is available for instant download at this link.

I recommend that you read through 'Priceless Business Wisdom' a number of times and make note of the comments and insights that are particularly relevant for your own business situation.

A great time to do this is over the holiday break.

And yes, you are welcome to share the link to this guide with any of your business colleagues and friends as well. So they can enjoy their own copy.

I trust you find something of value in 'Priceless Business Wisdom.'

Thanks again for reading my marketing column.

I really appreciate it.

I'd like to wish you all the best for a safe and enjoyable holiday break.

And may 2017 be your best year ever!

'To profit from good advice requires more wisdom than to give it.' - Wilson Mizner

Action Exercise:

• Make sure you download the free copy of "Priceless Business Wisdom".

- NZ Herald

Graham McGregor is a consultant specialising in memorable marketing. You can download his 396 page 'Unfair Business Advantage' Ebook at no charge from www.theunfairbusinessadvantage.com.