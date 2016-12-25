Young guns: The GoldLane Jewellery - mixing heritage with high fashion

Layla Kaisi, assistant manager of The GoldLane Jewellery, is bringing a new wave of creativity to the jewellery scene.

The 22-year-old University of Auckland student, who is completing the last paper of her undergraduate science degree in biological sciences and psychology, has been taking on increasing responsibility within her family's jewellery business.

Having launched a successful fine jewellery line Layla Kaisi collection, in June, Kaisi says she has a lot to look forward to.

Auckland-based The GoldLane Jewellery was founded by her father Qassim Kaisi in 2012, 11 years after the family migrated from Baghdad to Takapuna on Auckland's North Shore.

The business is her dad's dream, Kaisi says.

"He's always been very interested in jewellery and worked for various brands all his life, so when we moved to New Zealand from Iraq, he decided to open up the business in late 2012 - at Christmas time," she said.

The Kaisis moved to New Zealand in 2001 for more opportunities, and a better life.

"My memories of life in Iraq have faded over the years, given I left at such a young age, but I do remember the beauty," she says.

"I remember the colourful busy markets, the celebrations and everyone coming together with more food than tables; I remember my beautiful family and the times I spent at my grandparents' house - they had banana trees and date trees, and roses lining their gardens - it was a dream."

Like most family-owned and run businesses, the team at The GoldLane is very small. It operates out of a kiosk in Glenfield shopping mall.

Kaisi's mother, Rawaa Kaisi, works part-time in the business helping out as a friendly face and selling the handcrafted jewellery, which is made with precious metals such as gold, platinum, palladium and sterling silver.

"When my dad started the business I was at the very end of high school and I didn't really know what I wanted to do," she said. "I ended up applying for university and going through that. But, in the first year of university I got more involved in the business, helping out on certain days and the weekends.

Fast-forward four years, Kaisi is now in charge of marketing, social media, meeting suppliers, and taking care of almost all of operations.

"What really got me interested in getting involved was seeing the process of creating something special with a client - it made me realise that jewellery is more than a glittery commodity," she says.

Kaisi plans to take over from her father when he steps back into a more supportive role in coming years, she says.

Kaisi's jewellery line has a different offering to that of The GoldLane Jewellery.

While the GoldLane focuses on high-end engagement and heirloom pieces, Kaisi's offering was designed for young professionals, with a price range starting from $200 to just over $700.

"Ever since working for the business I've always been like 'I have this jewellery style that I want to do, Dad, can I make this or make that?' and then one day he said I should just go ahead a create my own collection - make it my own thing," she said.

After eight months of preparation and research, it launched in June this year.

"I wanted my collection to be more affordable. But more than that, I wanted it to reflect young people's style. Today's world is very much about being understated and that less is more. I'm very interested in this and see it around other people wanting the same thing, so I thought I could fill a gap," Kaisi said.

"A lot of minimalist jewellery in the market is either mass-produced overseas or more fashion jewellery. I wanted to step away from that and mix the old with the new - old being handcrafted and new with understated style."

Kaisi takes all the business responsibility in her stride.

"It can definitely be a challenge - especially with university in peak exam time. But to be honest I love it," she says.

"I enjoy staying busy and having purpose - there's no better way to spend my time than doing something I really care about.

"I'm not in this as some financial pursuit, so every person I meet and order I get to make, is such a privilege. It's more than just a job, and I'm grateful for everyone who believes in my work."

Because she is young and in charge of so much, people are often surprised when they meet her. "I have some people who come to the store and I try to help them but they look for someone who has more of a 'manager look' - they're surprised that I'm working in the role I am."

Kaisi says her jewellery offering is a tribute to growing up as a Kiwi.

"I wouldn't say that there's a huge part of my culture within the designs I create because they are very minimalist whereas Middle Eastern jewellery is very flashy, very much gold pieces, heavy," she says.

"My collection is more of a tribute to New Zealand culture and growing up here. I was 6 when I moved here, so the jewellery is sort a tribute to who I have become as a Kiwi growing up in New Zealand."

She hopes to expand her brand and for it to become well-known throughout New Zealand and overseas.

"I want to keep all my principles and values from today but expand that to be accessible to more people. I hope to have a full range from the delicate style I pursue now, to even growing an engagement and special occasion line," she says.

"The possibilities are endless really, and not knowing is most of the fun."

Layla Kaisi

• Age: 22

• Born: Baghdad, Iraq

• Role model: Deanna Yang, owner of Moustache Cookie Bar

• Currently reading: Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur

• Focus of 2017: To expand jewellery collection

• Business advice: Don't second guess yourself

