Young guns - Aryaman Taore founder of LazyAz delivery service

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Teenager Aryaman Taore has built an app-based delivery business that earns $3000 a week and attracted a buyout offer of $300,000.

Juggling end-of-year exams and the demands of successful delivery service LazyAz has been hard work, but worth it, says the softly spoken 18-year-old.

Born in India and schooled in New Zealand, Taore surprised his friends and family when he announced at 17 that he would start his own business.

They didn't think much of it.

"I think a lot of people didn't really understand where it could head, it was a very new concept but things have of course changed, luckily," he said.

Despite some mixed initial feedback, those nearest and dearest to Taore have warmed up to the idea - proof is in the pudding.

Delivery service LazyAz operates through an app. Users can search for items on the database - ranging from food items to beauty products - to be purchased and delivered within up to one hour.

The start-up launched in July and has received a positive response, receiving roughly 35 to 40 orders per day. It has seven employees, with three to four deliverers working at anyone time, that get around on motorbike, bicycle and by car.

Food - particularly KFC - had been popular items when the app first launched. That has now changed, along with the demographic of those using the service, Taore said.

"What we have started seeing in the last few months is that the customer base is very much a mix - our main target has slightly increased in terms of age," he said.

Continued below.

Related Content Teen turns down Harvard to focus on delivery service start-up New app developer aims to be city butler Video Watch: Delivery service start up seeks investment

"We're getting people more between the ages of 25 to 35 year-old bracket."

Having turned down an place at an Ivy League university earlier this year, Taore said he plans to spend the New Year focusing on the business.

While he still has the second and third year of his undergraduate degree in mechatronics to complete, he says he has found a schedule to manage the responsibilities of both work and study.

"From 4am to 7am I kind of get the main work done, because after that I of course have university and meetings, so that period is very crucial for me where everything is done," he said.

The launch of Uber Eats in Auckland, scheduled for early next year, has forced Taore to rethink LazyAz's short-term strategy.

"It's definitely going to be slightly impactful but we're working around that.

"The idea is to work around it with two or three main things... With Uber Eats you'll only be able to order through their app to get something, but a lot of these partners have their own ordering systems online so we will work directly with them, and therefore we'll have a stable income from there," he said.

"The second thing is, they will start charging after 5 months and we'll have the bigger lead because we are cheaper."

Taore kicked the business off with $1000 savings and a $750 "investment" from his parents. The service-based business will expand into other regions throughout the country, where Taore hopes the delivery service will be just as popular.

Just with the forecasts we are meeting right now, we should be generating a revenue of close to one million, or slightly more than that, by the end of 2017. Aryaman Taore, LazyAz founder

"What we're doing is connecting with partners before we trickle into new areas, and so what will be happen, come January and February, we will be connect with partners in Wellington, Tauranga and Hamilton. After those two or three months - with the new app - we'll basically operate there," he said.

"I think it's the better way to go about it - you just don't cash burn as much."

Habitual Fix, Sal's, Gina's Kitchen and Roma Blooms are some of LazyAz's current partners.

"The idea is to expand in terms of getting more partners on board, people who have their own online ordering service, and the second thing is the app releasing which will happen in February and March."

A total of $240,000 was raised in five days through AlphaCrowd's equity crowd-funding platform and he received a $300,000 offer through a private investor, which he said he did not accept.

Close to $120,000 has since been spent on app development, but Taore said the company was working towards reducing that significantly through Government grants.

The business earns roughly $12,000 to $13,000 a month, Taore said.

"Just with the forecasts we are meeting right now, we should be generating a revenue of close to $1m, or slightly more than that, by the end of 2017."

Aryaman Taore

• Age: 18 years old

• Born: Gwalior, India

• Role model: Sir Michael Hill

• Currently reading: Think bigger by Michael Hill

• Focus of 2017: Expanding operations in new regions

• Business advice: Decipher if it's going to be worth it in the long term

- NZ Herald