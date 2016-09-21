11:38am Thu 22 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Green cities: Wellington ranked 6th greenest city

Wellington botanic gardens. Photo / 123rf.com
Wellington botanic gardens. Photo / 123rf.com

New Zealand's capital Wellington has been ranked in sixth place in a study of green cities.

The Sustainable Cities Index, the conclusion of a study by Arcadis that ranked 100 of the world's cities according to how they fared when it came to social, economic and environmental factors, ranked Wellington in 27th place overall.

Arcadis ranked cities around the world on environmental risks, energy, green space, air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, waste management and drinking water and sanitation to find the "greenest city" in the world.

Wellington's placing of sixth overall was made up of strong results across the board, but particularly good ranking when it comes to environmental risks, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

No other New Zealand cities were included in the study.

Australian counterparts Canberra and Sydney ranked in the top twenty overall, taking the 18th and 21st places.

The world's most sustainable city was Zurich, which scored highest on environmental metrics for being a profit centre.

But it fell because of the lack of work-life balance and high prices in the Swiss city.

Singapore, Stockholm, Vienna and London were also in the top five.

Read the full Sustainable Cities Index here:

- with news.com.au

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 22 Sep 2016 12:24:25 Processing Time: 13ms