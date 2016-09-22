Fonterra reports net profit jump of 65pc to $834 million

Fonterra said its net profit shot 65 per cent higher to $834 million for the 2015/6 year, up from $506 million in the previous year.

The co-operative said the result reflected a stronger business despite ongoing challenges in global dairy markets.

Fonterra is paying a cash payout of $4.30 for the 2016 season, comprising a farmgate milk price of $3.90 per kg and a dividend of 40 cents per share, on a total available for payout of $4.41.

Chairman John Wilson said that the 2015/16 season had been incredibly difficult for farmers, their families and rural communities, with global dairy prices at unsustainablly low levels.

Fonterra yesterday raised its farm gate milk price by 50c to $5.25 a kg of milk solids - its highest point in two years and its second upgrade in less than a month.

- NZ Herald