Sir Paul Holmes' mansion in Hawke's Bay off the market

Mana Lodge, the luxury lodge owned by the late Sir Paul Holmes, is no longer for sale.

The elegant country estate in Hawke's Bay was listed for sale at the end of last year.

Tenders closed in March but it failed to sell.

Fairfax reported the property had now been taken off the market.

Former Labour Party president Mike Williams said he had spoken Holmes' widow Lady Deborah about the decision to keep the property.

He told Fairfax Lady Deborah was now living in a small gate house on the property and seemed "very relaxed and prosperous".

The 18ha sprawling estate includes a 40m pergola, circular swimming pool, lavender field, swallow ponds and a river.

It is hired out for weddings, corporate functions and upmarket accommodation.

Fairfax reported Mana Lodge was owned by Lady Deborah, Holmes' brother Ken, and Richard Heywood Taylor.

In his will, Holmes stated his wife could continue to live at Mana Lodge, but that the property should go to his son Reuben.

However there was a caveat that if the trustees of his will thought the property too expensive to maintain they could sell it.

