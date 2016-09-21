Westpac confirms 19 branches to close around New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Westpac has confirmed it is closing 19 of its branches across New Zealand with all closures expected in early November.

The bank said in a statement that it acknowledged the quality of submissions and feedback from staff and communities, and would be discussing ideas from the submissions with community leaders.

"It is anticipated branches impacted will close in early November, however supporting customers through the change is a priority," it said.

Impacted branches are: Kamo, Raglan, Otorohanga, Putaruru, Te Aroha, Cherrywood, Whangamata, Broadway Ave, Wainuiomata, Waikanae, Carterton, Takaka, Stoke, Fendalton Mall, Bishopdale, Gardens, Fairlie, Ranfurly and Te Anau.

First Union national organisor Tali Williams said the announcement was disappointing.

"We weren't expecting that many to close - there was such a strong community response against the closures that we were really hopeful that Westpac would have amended the proposals perhaps to reduced days or hours, but to close it entirely is a very big deal for those communities and those workers."

Williams said closures would likely affect between 60 and 70 staff. Westpac met with staff this afternoon and it is understood the consultation process on redeployment or redundancy will begin from tomorrow.

"They would have only just heard about half an hour ago so a lot of them will be feeling deeply distressed and talking with families and with each other about what their future may hold," Williams said.

"Our role now is supporting these people and making sure they can sort out new futures for themselves and their families."

Westpac said the changing way in which customers were banking and the rise in online transactions was behind its proposals.

"Customers [sic] expect 24/7 access to their banking - currently more than 85 per cent of service transactions take place outside of a branch," Westpac said.

"Over the last five years, online transactions increased by 61 per cent and in the last year online logins via a mobile device have increased by 33 per cent."

Communities have been frustrated with the lack of consultation with them on the closures - many of which are in rural towns - and marches and meetings have been held around the country.

Westpac's move has been compounded by the ANZ which last week revealed it was considering up to five branches closures including Te Aroha and Otorohanga which are on Westpac's closure list.

Shaun O'Neil, chairman of the Te Aroha business association which plans to hold a meeting tomorrow night to discuss the issues, said it was disappointing that banks were pulling out of the town given it was a growing region.

"Banks need to support our growth not try and slow it down."

He said Te Aroha was a wealthy community which the bank had benefited from and it should front up and be a good corporate citizen.

"They should be investing in towns."

O'Neil said from a personal perspective the closure would be more of a nuisance than anything but it would also hit the community in terms of sport team sponsorship.

Sharon Holt, who owns a business which publishes children's books in Te Reo Maori, said she moved to Te Aroha in December from Hamilton and the fact the town had a Westpac branch was factor she took into account.

Holt said many of her customers still paid by cheque and branch closure would mean a 20 minute drive to Morrinsville to bank them.

She said changing banks was an even bigger hassle as it would involve having to tell all her customers about a change in bank account details.

"That is an incredibly huge mission."

Holt said a lot of people were moving into smaller towns like Te Aroha after selling their house and making a profit.

While people in Te Aroha and Otorohanga face both Westpac and the ANZ pulling out they will still have other bank branches in town.

Two South Island towns - Ranfurly and Fairlie - will be left with no bank branches and a drive of up to an hour to get to the nearest one when its Westpac branches close.

