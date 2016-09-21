Free upgrade to Emirates first class captured on camera

A YouTube vlogger has captured on camera a flight in Emirates first class cabin for free.

Casey Neistat was flying from Dubai to New York City and had bought a business class ticket, but was upgraded to first class unexpectedly.

The flight would usually cost US$21,000 ($28,725), he says.

He says in his video, which has been viewed over 4 million times in 48 hours, that he wasn't paid by Emirates to film the experience.

"I don't know what I did to deserve this, I really don't," he says.

Niestat marvels over the privacy doors that close around the seat and foot cavity to create a private cabin.

"I've got my own doors, it's like my own little house over here," he says.

He shows the camera the bowl of snacks, beauty products and the personal bar available.

Niestat orders caviar off the menu and isn't impressed with the taste.

He films the seat fold down to a lie-flat bed and tucks himself in for a snooze.

"This is cosy," he says.

He takes his camera into the first class bathroom area where he can enjoy the amenities for 30 minutes and take a five-minute shower.

"Dreams do come true, I am showering on an air plane," he says, while mysteriously wearing sunglasses in the shower unit.

