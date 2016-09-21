7:11am Wed 21 September
Free upgrade to Emirates first class captured on camera

YouTube vlogger Casey Neistat ordered caviar on Emirates.
A YouTube vlogger has captured on camera a flight in Emirates first class cabin for free.

Casey Neistat was flying from Dubai to New York City and had bought a business class ticket, but was upgraded to first class unexpectedly.

The flight would usually cost US$21,000 ($28,725), he says.

He says in his video, which has been viewed over 4 million times in 48 hours, that he wasn't paid by Emirates to film the experience.

"I don't know what I did to deserve this, I really don't," he says.

Casey Neistat is his "cosy" lie-flat bed.
Niestat marvels over the privacy doors that close around the seat and foot cavity to create a private cabin.

"I've got my own doors, it's like my own little house over here," he says.

He shows the camera the bowl of snacks, beauty products and the personal bar available.

Niestat orders caviar off the menu and isn't impressed with the taste.

He films the seat fold down to a lie-flat bed and tucks himself in for a snooze.

"This is cosy," he says.

The bathroom suite in the first class cabin is very roomy.
He takes his camera into the first class bathroom area where he can enjoy the amenities for 30 minutes and take a five-minute shower.

"Dreams do come true, I am showering on an air plane," he says, while mysteriously wearing sunglasses in the shower unit.

The YouTube guru doesn't explain why he chooses to shower with his sunglasses on.
- NZ Herald

