First glimpse: Inside new $200m Auckland apartment project

Imported Italian kitchens, a 170sq m heated outdoor pool and a podium deck sprawling across a third of a hectare are features of Auckland's biggest planned new apartment complex.

But if you're looking for the 200sq m $6 million north east-facing penthouse, that's sold. Sara Johnson, marketing and communications general manager of developers and land owner NZ Retail Property Group, said on Friday that deposits had been paid on six places and a further three were under contract.

Marketing has just started for the Milford - a 115-unit block, proposed to be built in the car park of - and above - the existing established Milford shopping centre on Auckland's North Shore.

Johnson said prices started at $1.7 million for a 94sq m unit. That would buy a street or ground-level unit with a 35sq m deck, he said. Prices rise further up the building.

The building has a 3000sq m podium deck with pool, sun loungers, landscaping, a water feature, outdoor dining and BBQ areas. All residents would be able to use this, said Johnson.

NZ Retail Property Group is a privately owned business headed by Mark Gunton. It owns big retail hubs at Milford, Westgate, Birkenhead and Tauranga.

Johnson said construction would start in February and the first residents would move in around mid-2019.

An apartment display suite opened last week in the ex-ASB bank retail outlet in the mall, with a full-sized mock-up bedroom, kitchen, living area and bathroom.

Johnson said some members of the Milford Residents Association which opposed the scheme had already shown interest, looking at apartments. Debbie Dunsford, association co-chair, agreed.

" I know one of our members is interested and looking. We will be fascinated to see who moves in there. It's just going to happen, isn't it? It's obviously going to be pretty glamorous," said Dunsford whose association went to the Environment Court to oppose plans.

Victories were won, she said, particularly over height: "They wanted 60m and now it's 45m. It was a compromise and the Environment Court came down in the middle."

NZRPG initially proposed towers of up to 16 levels tall. But plans show the first block under 10 levels. Further blocks are planned around the mall. The Milford is just the first stage.

