Bosses' death-defying jump for charity

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Almost 30 business and community leaders from across the country jumped off Auckland's Sky Tower yesterday for the second annual "Drop Your Boss" challenge.

The nerve-wracking event was organised by the Graeme Dingle Foundation in a bid to raise money for its school-based youth development programmes.

CEOs from companies including Les Mills, Genesis Energy, Sanitarium and Xero were the first to make the 192 metre leap, followed by a range of teachers, police officers and former students of the Foundation.

"The event gives participants the opportunity to experience first-hand, the challenge facing many young New Zealanders on a daily basis - the importance of overcoming fear and difficult circumstances in order to succeed," says adventurer and Foundation co-founder Graeme Dingle.

All funds raised go towards supporting the Foundation's child and youth development programmes including Kiwi Can and Project K.

A recent Infometrics Report found that every $1 invested in the Foundation results in an average long-term benefit to New Zealand of around $7.15.

- NZ Herald