Bosses' death-defying jump for charity

Almost 30 business and community leaders from across the country jumped off Auckland's Sky Tower yesterday for the second annual "Drop Your Boss" challenge.

The nerve-wracking event was organised by the Graeme Dingle Foundation in a bid to raise money for its school-based youth development programmes.

CEOs from companies including Les Mills, Genesis Energy, Sanitarium and Xero were the first to make the 192 metre leap, followed by a range of teachers, police officers and former students of the Foundation.

"The event gives participants the opportunity to experience first-hand, the challenge facing many young New Zealanders on a daily basis - the importance of overcoming fear and difficult circumstances in order to succeed," says adventurer and Foundation co-founder Graeme Dingle.

All funds raised go towards supporting the Foundation's child and youth development programmes including Kiwi Can and Project K.

A recent Infometrics Report found that every $1 invested in the Foundation results in an average long-term benefit to New Zealand of around $7.15.

- NZ Herald

