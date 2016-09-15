1200 new homes for Auckland's North Shore unveiled in $750m project

More than 1000 new homes are set to be built on the North Shore as the Government looks to rapidly ramp up housing supply in Auckland.

The $750 million project to build 1200 new homes to replace 300 state houses in Northcote has been unveiled today, in the latest attempt to address the housing shortage in the city.

Around 400 of the properties will be allocated for social housing, and between 600 and 800 of the properties will be sold on the open market.

Finance Minister Bill English and Housing Minister Nick Smith announced the plan in Northcote this morning.

They said the development would be led by Hobsonville Land Company, a subsidiary of Housing New Zealand, which is expected to deliver the properties within five years.

The first new homes will be completed by next June and the whole project is due to be finished by 2021.

The first 59 new homes will be social housing to replace the old state houses that will be demolished.

Later stages will include a mix of stand-alone houses, terraces and apartments.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: Potential tsunami went mostly unnoticed Should CEOs have to reveal their pay? Prince Charles to attend NZ's Somme commemoration in France

Smith said the project was the first of many planned on existing Housing NZ sites across Auckland that would be made possible by the city's new unitary plan.

"The old plans only enabled HNZ to increase its housing stock from about 28,000 to 31,000," he said.

"The new plan enables approximately 60,000 homes on the equivalent land area."

English told reporters at Northcote that the Government owns one in every 16 houses in New Zealand.

"You can tell which are ours, it's been an issue since the 70s. We want to do a better job for people at times of their life who need help with housing, but that's only at times of their life," English said.

"Because Housing New Zealand is a government entity it's easy to criticise, we criticise them ourselves," English said.

English said things learned from housing rebuilds in Christchurch would be put to use in the Auckland development "to change the face of suburbs like this".

- Additional reporting: Newstalk ZB

- NZ Herald