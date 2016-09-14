Man doing homekill job dies after becoming trapped under vehicle in Carterton

A person has reportedly died after becoming trapped under a vehicle in Carterton.

A police spokesman said the victim died in a workplace accident on Andersons Line.

However, it has been reported that the man had been carrying out a homekill as the animal was suspended from a crane on the back of a truck.

The animal has come loose from the hook on the crane, struck the victim, who has then hit the truck, Fairfax has reported.

Details on the victim and what type of vehicle they were trapped under are not yet known.

A resident of Andersons Line recalled seeing a large number of emergency service vehicles on her way home this morning, before hearing about the accident on radio.

The neighbour said the owner of the property was talking with police who were standing around, gathered in a small circle.

The road was initially closed, but it had since re-opened, she said.

Paramedics were called at 10.55am.

Police are investigating.

- NZ Herald