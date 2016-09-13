Your iPhone is changing: What to expect from Apple iOS 10 update

Apple is rolling out its latest iOS update tonight, offering users the opportunity to access a heap of new features.

The latest update, iOS 10, was first unveiled at Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with anticipation building for many users since.

A larger emoji keyboard, a revamped home and lock screen and the ability to recognise friends and family in photos are among the latest features.

Here's what to expect from Apple's iOS 10 updates:

1. Lock and home screen revamp

2. Siri compatible more apps

3. Smarter QuickType

4. More emojis

5. Ability to recognise friends and family in Photos

6. Smarter Maps

7. Control your home with Home App

8. News easier to read

9. Music revamped

10. Phone calls better

The update will be available as a free download for the iPhone 5 and all newer models, iPad Air, iPad Pro models, iPad mini 2 and newer models, iPad 4th generation and the iPod touch 6th generation.

As soon as iOS is available you will receive a notification on your device and will be able to download the update with an internet connection.

