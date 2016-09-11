Air New Zealand shakes up its sales operation

Air New Zealand is shaking up its sales operation in the face of increased competition.

In trade adverts for a number of senior roles, the airline says it is redefining the way it currently operates "to effectively compete" and optimise performance.

The airline says it "is committed to working with the right partners in the right markets".

Former general manager of the airline's Australian operations, Leanne Geraghty, was appointed to the role of regional general manager distribution and corporate earlier this year and has been restructuring the sales area.

"Since taking on the role she has made some changes to the way this area of the business is structured but there is no reduction in headcount overall," an airline spokeswoman said.

The airline has been working more closely with travel agents in recent years and one of the new roles is pitched at streamlining this.

Another role is for a government account manager based in Wellington where the airline is bidding for a renewal contracts to provide flights for politicians and bureaucrats.

Jetstar, which has expanded its network over the past nine months, said earlier this year it looked forward to tendering for some of the business with its parent Qantas.

Across its international network Air New Zealand faces increased competition.

Last month it announced a record pre-tax profit of $806 million for the 2016-16 financial year but the company, and analysts, expect this to slide in the current year.

Air New Zealand gave earnings guidance for the current financial year to a range of $400 million to $600 million.

Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre was lower in the second half of the past year and this continued into July.

In the past year, in total eight new carriers began services to Auckland, or said they were about to, which has resulted in prices to Europe and Asia falling to historic lows.

- NZ Herald