What the average Auckland property price can buy you around the world

The average property price in Auckland climbed over $1 million this week, making home ownership even harder for New Zealanders. The City of Sails comes eighth on the Economist's list of the world's most liveable cities-but $1m only buys a two-bedroom 1940s house in Onehunga. Here's what that gets you in other top cities...

Adelaide, Australia

There is a lot of bang for your buck in Adelaide. A city-fringe house sells for AUS$800,000. It has threebedrooms, including a master with a spa bath and dual rain showers on a compact 149sqmsitewith parking for two cars.





As well as being ranked the sixth-most-liveable city, Adelaide was also named in Lonely Planet's top 10places to visit because of its beautiful beaches, many festivals and boutique shopping precinct.

Melbourne, Australia

A three-bedroom period home in the Melbourne city fringe in good school zones and close to public transport recently sold for AUS$965,000.





The house hasmodern service rooms, a kitchenette, two toilets, ducted heating and external shutters. Melbourne has a population of about 4.5 million and tops the list of the most liveable cities. Its median house price is AUS$725,000-agrowth of 3.6 per cent in the past year.

Calgary, Canada

The best value for money has to be in Calgary, where $1m will buy you an elegant two-storey home on a quiet crescent across from a park and tennis courts. It boasts a den and music room, large dining and family rooms and floor-to-ceilingwindows and a stone fireplace.





Calgary has an average price of about CA$500,000 and a market that has been in decline.

Vienna, Austria



In Vienna, a two-level newbuild is on themarket for €566,000 boasting three-bedrooms over 122sqm, one bathroom and an extra toilet. It has a small section and space for one car.





The popular Austrian city is second on themost liveable cities list. Its high standard of living and safety earns it topmarks. Austria's beautiful countryside is a drawcard for locals and tourists. Cold, though.

Helsinki, Finland

A large four-bedroom 350sqm mansion sold for €600,000 - or just under NZ$1m. It's an hour's drive from the city and is set on a sprawling 26,700sqm. It has two bathrooms, two toilets, a private garden, views of the lake and a private beach.





Helsinki's long summer hours and high standard of living are drawcards for living in the Finnish city.

Hamburg, Germany

Apartment living in Hamburg is popular but expensive. This apartment in the middle of the city, but in a quiet side street, recently sold for €737,000 - about NZ$1.1m.





It features two bedrooms and a separate kitchen and dining area. It has access to a small balcony. Hamburg has the title of the world's 10th-most-liveable city.

- Herald on Sunday