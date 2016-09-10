4:55pm Sat 10 September
Auckland Airport emergency as flight prepares to land

Updated less than a minute ago
It is understood there are more than 280 passengers on board. Photo / Supplied
Emergency services have been called to Auckland International Airport as an Air New Zealand flight from Honolulu is set to arrive with a suspected flat tyre.

It is understood there are more than 280 passengers on board. The flight was reportedly due at 4.35pm and has been delayed.

A Fire Service spokesman said eight fire crews had assembled at the airport and were awaiting the plane's arrival.

The flight, Air NZ Flight 9 which was coming from Honolulu, was thought to have a flat tyre.

Police have been notified. A spokesman said they had been called to assist the Fire Service with a "stand-by job" in a monitoring role.

A live online tracker has shown the Air NZ flight has deviated from its flight path.

More to come

- NZ Herald

