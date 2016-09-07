Jetstar gets flexible - for a price

Jetstar is trying to tap further into the business market, launching higher price options that allow more flexibility.

It says the new flexible fare will make the travelling experience easier for the growing number of budget conscious business travellers in New Zealand.

Prices are an additional $21-$25 for domestic flights, $39 for short-haul international flights and $55 for long-haul international flights on top of the starter fare.

The new bundle allows business travellers to move their flight earlier or later for free on the day of travel, take extra carry-on baggage and select an upfront seat at no extra charge.

The bundle includes:

• Free flight change on day of travel, for day of travel (subject to availability, up until check-in closes)

• One carry-on bag (7kg) + one additional under-seat bag

• Upfront or standard seat selection (normally a fee)

• Credit voucher refund provided if booking cancelled by customer (valid towards a new booking within 6 months of issue)

• Earn Qantas Points and Status Credits (NZ domestic flights only)

• $10 menu voucher on jet services (NZ domestic flights only)

Jetstar group chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said the airline was responding to feedback from small to medium size businesses who wanted to save money but want more flexibility and some value-added extras.

"We have a growing number of travellers flying with us for business who are happy to fly on a low cost carrier but they often need to make changes to their flights on the day of travel," she said.

Jetstar struggles in the domestic market to compete against Air New Zealand in the corporate market as the kiwi carrier offers lounges, a bigger network and greater frequency. The Qantas-owned budget carrier has long targeted small to medium enterprises.

Hydlicka said while the majority of customers travel with us for leisure purposes, on particular routes during peak times The airline had "significant" number of customers travelling for business.

"Our aim is to further grow our market share of the price-sensitive business market."

The new fares are available for sale today - for travel next week.

- NZ Herald